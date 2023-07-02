High Country Association of REALTORS hires new Government Affairs Director

Tyler Gibson, a North Carolina native with more than a decade of political campaign, organizing, event management and fundraising experience, will serve as the High Country Association of

REALTORS® new Government Affairs Director (GAD).

Gibson has worked in local, state and federal political campaigns as well as non-profit

organizations in California, North Carolina and Washington, DC. He is a Greensboro native and

graduate of UNC-Greensboro. He currently lives in Asheville.

“Tyler understands the political landscape of the region and has the ability and experience to

bring community groups together to benefit real estate interests,” said Warren Wakeland, NC

REALTORS® Field Advocacy Director, who has oversight of the organization’s GAD program.

“He will help further HCAR’s interests in Watauga County and the region to accommodate its

current growth and plan for future growth.”

“HCAR is a strong regional organization recognized by government and the local community as

a real estate industry leader in their area,” Gibson said. “I am looking forward to working with

Cheryl Smith, the Association Executive and her members to continue building on the great

reputation that they have solidified in the area.”

Gibson’s first day will be Thursday, July 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

