High Country Association of REALTORS hires new Government Affairs Director

Tyler Gibson, a North Carolina native with more than a decade of political campaign, organizing, event management and fundraising experience, will serve as the High Country Association of
REALTORS® new Government Affairs Director (GAD).
Gibson has worked in local, state and federal political campaigns as well as non-profit
organizations in California, North Carolina and Washington, DC. He is a Greensboro native and
graduate of UNC-Greensboro. He currently lives in Asheville.
“Tyler understands the political landscape of the region and has the ability and experience to
bring community groups together to benefit real estate interests,” said Warren Wakeland, NC
REALTORS® Field Advocacy Director, who has oversight of the organization’s GAD program.
“He will help further HCAR’s interests in Watauga County and the region to accommodate its
current growth and plan for future growth.”
“HCAR is a strong regional organization recognized by government and the local community as
a real estate industry leader in their area,” Gibson said. “I am looking forward to working with
Cheryl Smith, the Association Executive and her members to continue building on the great
reputation that they have solidified in the area.”
Gibson’s first day will be Thursday, July 6.
