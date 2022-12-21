Scott Cronk of Mountainscape Realty Receives High Country 2022 Realtor of the Year Award

The High Country Association of REALTORS® recently awarded their 2022 Realtor of the Year award to Scott Cronk, of Mountainscape Realty, located in Ashe County. Scott received the award with his family by his side at the association’s recent membership luncheon and director installation meeting, held December 8th at the association office on Bamboo Road in Boone.

Scott has been a member of the High Country Association of Realtors® and the High Country MLS since 2006. He has served on both the Association and the MLS Board of Directors, and on various committees. Scott served as President of the High Country MLS in 2014. As his colleagues and clients alike would say, Scott is a pleasure to know, and to work with. Congratulations Scott, well done!

Courtesy of High Country Association of REALTORS®.

