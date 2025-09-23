HCC A Night at Chetola is a hit!

Blowing Rock (NC) – “My Girl” echoed around Chetola Resort on Sept. 11 as hundreds of people gathered to raise money for High Country Caregivers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting grandparents and other kinship caregivers. The 5th Annual “A Night at Chetola”, a gala fundraiser sponsored this year by The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, Chetola Resorts, UBS — Wickham Cash Partners, Blowing Rock Brewing, and Ron & Reba Kennedy.

Guests danced to the rocking sounds of The Business, an eight-piece Motown band, while enjoying fine spirits and cigars in the exclusive Club Havana tent. They also had an opportunity to purchase a custom-fitted handmade fedora from Durham hatmaker Ray Brown with Bull City Brims.

“The Business really lives up to their name,” said Jacob Willis, Executive Director of HCC. “They always bring so much energy to their performances. We are so grateful for their generosity.” The Business donates their performances to the agency and has been entertaining guests by the lake at “A Night at Chetola” for all five years.

More than 250 people attended the event, raising more than $100,000 to support High Country Caregivers’ programs including Kinship Navigation, Pathways To Success, Christmas Angels, in-house counseling, legal fees, summer camp scholarships, weekly Coffee Chats, monthly Relatives as Parents support group meetings, youth outings, and respite for caregivers. Visit the HCC website at www.highcountrycaregivers.org for further information on these programs and more.

“I’d like to thank Chetola Resort, our entire Board of Directors, numerous volunteers, our staff and The Business for making this the best event yet.” Willis said. “To our donors, thank you for changing the lives of children and families in the High Country. Your generosity is truly inspiring!”

Guests learned about relief projects HCC has been leading since Hurricane Helene struck in September 2024 and heard from a graduate of the program, Bradley Kennedy, who joined the US Army and works as a mechanic. In the video, Kennedy credited HCC’s Pathways To Success Program with exposing him to career opportunities and encouraging him to follow his dreams.

“HCC provided me with the chance to find something that I enjoy and that I’ll never get tired of,” Kennedy said. After he leaves the Army, Kennedy hopes to open a charitable car repair shop in Texas to help others. “There’s a lot more love and support out there than what people think and see. I will always know that there is support behind my past, that built me up to my future.”

If you would like to contribute to HCC’s programs, visit www.highcountrycaregivers.org. High Country Caregivers is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization; all donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.