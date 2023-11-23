Hardin Park Student Wins 2023 Watauga County Spelling Bee

Dr. Alexander and winner Max Greene. Photo courtesy of Watauga County Schools.

Hardin Park Seventh Grader Max Greene correctly spelled the word “Marathon” in the 10th round to secure victory in the Watauga County Schools district-wide spelling bee held Nov. 3 at the Margaret Gragg Education Center in Boone.

The top-speller from each school was invited to attend the competition held at the WCS central office. This year’s contestants were: Scarlet Maxwell (Bethel), Luke Wilmer (Blowing Rock), Jack Bridgeman (Cove Creek), Brooke Turlington (Green Valley), Max Greene (Hardin Park), Blake Parsons (Mabel), Sammi Martin (Parkway), Audrey Shields (Valle Crucis) and Ada Lackey (Watauga Virtual Academy).

2023 District Spelling Bee Contestants. Photo courtesy of Watauga County Schools.

A single speller from each school secured a stop at the district-wide spelling bee final by winning a competition among fourth through eighth-grade students at her or his school.

“The spelling bee is such a wonderful event for our students,” said Director of Middle Grades Education Meredith Jones. “We enjoy hosting this event for our schools and are so proud of our outstanding spellers. They do a fantastic job.”

Jones along with Kim Hall and Emily Younce of the central services team coordinated the logistics and planning for the WCS Spelling Bee, and school level coordinators oversaw the spelling bee competitions at each school.

WCS Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander welcomed all in attendance and made everyone feel at ease with her spelling bee jokes.

The 2023 district spelling bee was sponsored by Carolina West Wireless and SkyLine/SkyBest. Public Relations Administrator Hallie Grubb was present to represent SkyLine/SkyBest and Business Account Executive Jamie Stone was present to represent CWW. Several local businesses donated prizes for each contestant and the bee champion including: Come Back Shack, Mast Store, Mellow Mushroom, OP Smiles, Sweet Frog, Tweetsie Railroad and Wendy’s.

Dr. Wayne Eberle, WCS director of Accountability and School Improvement, served as the pronouncer, while Director of School and District Improvement Dr. Betsy Furr, Director of Elementary Education Brian Bettis and Ashley Winkler, Watauga High School Assistant Principal served as the panel of judges.

With his victory at the county level, Greene will be eligible to represent the district at the regional level in the spring.

