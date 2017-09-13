Hardin Park Holds Patriot’s Day Event

Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:25 am

Students at Hardin Park began their day Monday, Sept. 11 with the school’s annual Patriot’s Day event — a memorial to victims of the 2001 terror attacks and a day the school uses to recognize the work of local police and emergency responders.

The event includes a flag lowering ceremony attended by students and a performance from the school’s band and orchestra. The flag ceremony is performed by cadets of Watauga High School’s Marine Corps JROTC.

Members of local emergency services and and law enforcement are invited to the school to participate in the event and walk through the school for a parade — afterwards they are invited to a catered breakfast at Hardin Park.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent said Patriot’s Day was an important reminder of the event of Sept. 11, 2001. Since most student at Watauga County Schools weren’t born in 2001, Elliott said it is import to help them understand the significance of that day through events like the one at Hardin Park.

