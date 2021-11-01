Halloween Comes to Downtown Boone Sunday Afternoon with the Streets Filled Costumes and Treats

By Nathan Ham

Lots of children and adults dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes packed the streets of downtown Boone for the annual Boone Boo! on Sunday. Despite some cool temperatures, community members were thrilled to be out on the streets having a great time.

“It was a little breezy and a little chilly, but we have seen snow on Boone Boo! before so all in all, it was pretty great,” said Mark Freed, the Director of Cultural Resources at the Jones House. “We were so glad that some sunshine came out and glad to see all the members of the community. I saw lots of smiling faces and smiling kids and everybody seemed to have a good time.”

Efforts from the Town of Boone and the Downtown Boone Development Association to get all of the businesses involved in Boone Boo! make it a great success each Halloween season.

“It really takes the whole downtown to pitch in,” Freed said. “It takes the town staff to close the roads and make sure everyone is safe to do this, as well as the police, public works crew and fire department. Without those folks, we couldn’t do it safely. Most importantly, it wouldn’t be such a great event without the community coming out. We were glad to see everybody.”

The evening started off with a special performance by Appalachian Rhythm dancers spelling out “Boone” as they danced up Depot Street in front of the Downtown Boone mural and out into King Street.







































































































Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

