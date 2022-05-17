Haircut 101 in Downtown Boone Will Be Closing Its Doors for the Last Time This Thursday

John Mena last week in between appointments as he has been busy taking care of his final clients before closing Haircut 101 this week.

On Thursday May 19th, Haircut101, a downtown Boone staple for the past 33 years under the leadership of founder and owner John Mena, will be closing its salon doors for the last time.

“This was far from an easy decision, but after a great deal of thought and reflection, the time feels right for me to shift some of my priorities in life,” said Mena.

Last month, Mena sold the building that has housed Haircut101 for the last 26 years, following its original Depot Street location that burned down. The new owner of the building has no immediate plans for the building and is now exploring options and ideas.

“I feel very fortunate and lucky to have persevered all these years in spite of myself,” said Mena. “I’ve been supported and encouraged by numerous friends, family and employees which have kept the doors open these past many years. I have been very, very blessed.”

Mena has been pondering the decision to retire for the last two years, explaining that he has gone back and forth on feeling that it was the right thing, the right time to end a career that has spanned three decades.

John Mena on the floor at Haircut 101, a location he has been at for the last 26 years.

“Since I made the decision to close the salon it’s been a blur, a kaleidoscope of memories coming down on me as I remember the clientele, all the happy times and some sad times. As a hairstylist for such a long time you find yourself becoming part of these families. You do hair for proms, weddings, anniversaries, special events. You do kids’ first haircuts and then down the line you are doing first haircuts for their kids. I’ve been to hospitals and nursing homes, and to homebound clients, to cut and style their hair. I’ve given quite a few last haircuts; more than I care to remember.”

After 33 years it’s hard for Mena to even guess how many heads of hair he has cut and styled, and he said it’s been heart-wrenching knowing that he will not be seeing clients on a regular basis, many of whom are dear friends, when the doors close on Thursday.

Mena has also been remembering all the stylists that have worked for him over the years. Many have gone on to open their own salons here in Boone as well as all across the US. “You know, it’s truly Haircut101. You have to come through here before you can graduate, and we’ve graduated a lot of hair stylists, getting them fresh out of beauty school, seventeen, eighteen years old, just getting their start. And I’ve had some stylists that have been with me over a dozen years.”

“I’ve loved every minute of it, and now all of a sudden it just seems like yesterday Haircut101 was opening its doors. But it’s time; I feel at peace with my decision.”

With all these thoughts and emotions sweeping through his head, Mena picked up a pen to express his feelings and reflections in the following letter he is sharing with the many, many friends and clients that came from his time at Haircut101.

Dear Friends,

After 33 years, 5 months, 2 weeks and a few days, Haircut101 will no longer be “Stackin-n-Whackin” in Downtown Boone. After having a stent inserted into a 98% blockage of my “widow maker” artery, and then being diagnosed with ‘exercise induced asthma’ after being an avid runner since high school – not to mention the arthritis in my hands, knees and ankles – my wife, Kate, and I have determined that it would be best for me to semi-retire, take some time off and regroup. Also a big determining factor in my decision to close up shop, is the fact that over the past few years I’ve had some close friends and a couple of relatives check out before their time. We ain’t here for that damn long; enjoy it while you can, will be my new mantra.

I have been very, very fortunate to have landed in this beautiful area in February of ‘88, to have met the absolute best of people, and to have been able to open and run a successful business downtown, on the same street, for over 33 years. I’ve a beautiful and supportive wife, Kate, a wonderful son, Corey, 3 siblings, and a mom and dad who I have not been able to spend near enough time with lately. Without all of these people, I would never have achieved what I have.

These past two and a half years have been a real strain on everyone, yet it has helped me to better understand what’s really important in life: family, friends and motorcycles. Yes, I want to do a lot of motorcycle camping trips and tours of this great country with my wife and close friends.

Closing Haircut101 has been one of the hardest decisions that I have ever had to make, and one of the most frightening. I don’t mind admitting that I am a bit apprehensive about the future, but I am confident in myself, my wife, family and friends to guide me along the way.

Haircut101 has been the quintessential “it was the best of times; it was the worst of times”. From the very beginning it was a ‘seat of the pants’ experiment in running a business. This was way before YouTube, cell phones and computers. I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with some very talented, motivated and determined hairdressers, assistants and our front desk “goddesses”. I have learned a lot from them and am very proud of the fact that most have become very successful in the profession. I am very grateful for their help in my being able to achieve my dreams and aspirations, which has allowed me to live, work and play in such a beautiful area.

I cannot express the amount of gratitude that I feel for the thousands of people that have helped make Haircut101 a success all these many years. The students, faculty and staff of ASU, have been a big part in building the culture and vibe of our studio. We’ve employed numerous students over the years, most working their entire college career at 101.

I was raised in a very loving and giving family, and that is how I feel about a large group of our clientele have become a part of our 101 family. We’ve grown up together, raised children, created families, started and ended relationships, and have laid to rest a good many family members. We’ve laughed together, fretted, cried, rejoiced and prayed together. As I stated earlier, “it was the best of times; it was the worst of times”. All-in-all, things work out the way they’re supposed to work out.

Since making this decision, I have had a flood of feelings, both positive and negative. I’ve shed tears and lost many an hour of sleep over it, and I am finally at peace with my decision, it will take a lot of getting used to; it will be very hard to break the habit of walking down to work every day after walking the dogs.

My staff have all found other places to work. After all, if you can work at 101, you can work anywhere because I’ll be the first to admit, I am not the easiest person to work with! Delores will be joining the crew at Canvas, Jessica will be taking her scissors over to Mane Habit, in the Mall, Amber will be joining the crew at Shear Shakti, on King St., and Elora will be working with the ladies at The Wilted Lily Salon, on State Farm Rd.

Again, thank you for all of your loyalty, support, and memories these past three decades. I’m truly grateful.

Sincerely, John J. Mena

Pictures of Haircut 101 – starting out at the original location just up the street from the present location.

And pictures from the present location

