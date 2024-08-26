Groovy Nights 2024 Videos! – Show Stopping Performances to Benefit the Blowing Rock Community Foundation: See Videos Here!

Members of the cast and crew for the 2024 Groovy Nights performances.

The Blowing Rock Community Foundation presented its long running benefit “Groovy Nights” over three nights in August at the Blowing Rock Country Club. Thirteen acts took to the stage to lip sync their way through hilarious skits that entertained sold-out audiences.

Groovy Nights started with an idea from Karen Curlin in 2008. This was the 13th year of performances.

“All proceeds go to the Blowing Rock Community Foundation which pays for scholarships for high school students in the Blowing Rock district and grants to nonprofit organizations. The board of the Community Foundation assesses the grants and does the best with the amount of money they’ve raised,” said Sandy Miller, chairman of the Community Foundation. The Foundation has awarded scholarships to qualified students for over 30 years. Each scholarship has been for four years and/or 12 semesters of higher education. To date, 138 scholarships have been awarded with 95% of these recipients completing their degrees. Scholarships to date have totaled over 1.5 million dollars.

This year’s show was once again emcee by George Wilcox who has been the Master of Ceremonies for all 13 years of performances. Directors for the show were Kim McDonald Hartley and Christy Kennedy with staging handled by Todd Hartley. Music and lighting was done by Scott Gragg of Larry’s Music and Sound. And there were many behind the scenes volunteers and as well as staff from the Blowing Rock Country Club that made the event possible.

Check out these videos to see this years’s performances.

Madonna’s Material Girl starring Cart Perry, Brooks Mayson, Mark Hord, Aaron Miller, Doug Matheson and Ron Perry

Phil Collins’s Can’t Hurry Love starring Ronnie Glover, Debbie Glover and Shellie Karaus

Thhe B-52’s Love Shack starring Tracy Brown, Rhonda Taylor, Buddy Barker and Nicole Barker

Carrie Underwood’s Before He Cheats starring Mandy Poplin, Susan Shaw and Christy Pruess

Saturday Night Live Cast’s The Delicious Dish starring Christy Kennedy, Nicole Barker and Melissa Tausche

Shania Twain’s Man, I Fell Like a Woman starring Jenny Miller and Brantley Clifton

ZZ Top’s Sharpe Dressed Man starring Tracy Brown, Tom Shelley and Doug Matheson

Hank Williams, Jr’s Family Tradition starring Mandy Poplin, Leigh Ann Byrd and Christy Kennedy

Prince’s I would Die 4 U starring Nicole Barker, Rhonda Taylor and Margie and Margie Hilton

Cast of Chicago’s All That Jazz starring Shellie Karaus

Usher, Little Jon, Ludacris …. YEAH starring Christy Kennedy, Susan Shaw, Leigh Ann Byrd, Christy Pruess and Corinna Dietrich

