Groovy Nights 2023 Videos! – Show Stopping Performances to Benefit the Blowing Rock Community Foundation

Group photo of this year’s Groovy Nights participates and staff

The Blowing Rock Community Foundation presented its long running benefit “Groovy Nights” over three nights in August at the Blowing Rock Country Club. Twelve acts took to the stage to lip sync their way through hilarious skits that entertained sold-out audiences.

Groovy Nights started with an idea from Karen Curlin in 2008. After a three year break due to Covid, this was the twelfth year of performances.

“All proceeds go to the Blowing Rock Community Foundation which pays for scholarships for high school students in the Blowing Rock district and grants to nonprofit organizations. The board of the Community Foundation assesses the grants and does the best with the amount of money they’ve raised,” said Sandy Miller, chairman of the Community Foundation. The Foundation has awarded scholarships to qualified students for over 30 years. Each scholarship has been for four years and/or 12 semesters of higher education. To date, 133 scholarships have been awarded with 95% of these recipients completing their degrees. Scholarships to date have totaled over 1.5 million dollars.

This year’s show was once again emcee by George Wilcox who has been the Master of Ceremonies for all 12 years of performances. Directors for the show were Kim McDonald Hartley and Christy Kennedy with staging handled by Todd Hartley. Music and lighting was done by Scott Gragg of Larry’s Music and Sound. And there were many behind the scenes volunteers and as well as staff from the Blowing Rock Country Club that made the event possible.

Check out these videos to see this years’s performances.

