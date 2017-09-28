Great Swims from Watauga County Swimmers At Meet in Kingsport, Tenn.

WST swimmers at the Kingsport meet: Back row L-R: Grace Horine, Josie Herring, Lyndsey Whitehead-Price, Lindsey Williams, Coach Jodi Cash, Lindsay Scott, Lauren Patterson, Greta Klein, Kylah Jackson, Nora Williams. Front row L-R: Maggie Cheves, Lola Herring, Addison Wilson, Annie Willis, Wesley Coatney, Isabella Riet. Missing: AnnaClaire Horner, Michael Makdad, Mary Katherine Riddle, Lily Thompson, Reid Triplett and Jenna Valentine. Photo by Lynn Willis

Last weekend, the Watauga County Swim Team (WST) headed to Kingsport, Tennessee for the first meet of the short-course season. WST swimmers covered a lot of yards over the two-day meet.

“This was a great start to the short-course season,” said Coach Jodi Cash. “Kingsport is always a fun meet – it’s a fast pool and our swimmers did really well.”

Five Watauga Swim Team swimmers were recognized with high point awards, given to the swimmers who earned the highest or second highest points in their age group: Lola Herring, Kylah Jackson, Lauren Patterson, Annie Willis and Addison Wilson.

The WST swimmers who competed at the meet were: Maggie Cheves, Wesley Coatney, Josie Herring, Lola Herring, Grace Horine, AnnaClaire Horner, Kylah Jackson, Greta Klein, Michael Makdad, Lauren Patterson, Mary Katherine Riddle, Isabella Riet, Lindsay Scott, Lily Thompson, Reid Triplett, Jenna Valentine, Lyndsey Whitehead-Price, Lindsey Williams, Nora Williams, Annie Willis, Addison Wilson.

Kingsport Meet By The Numbers

  • 21 WST swimmers
  • 52 first place finishes
  • 420 seconds dropped by the team in all events
  • 7.89 seconds – largest average drop over all events by one swimmer – Jenna Valentine
  • 13,825 total yards swum by WST swimmers (almost eight miles of racing!)
  • 16 first time swims (swimmers swimming a particular event for the first time)
  • 3 swimmers swimming in their first meet for WST – Michael Makdad, Isabella Riet and Lily Thompson

About Watauga County Swim Team

Watauga Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim team based in Boone, North Carolina. We offer high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor. We are a non-profit club run by our elected Board of Directors.

WST swimmers who earned the High Point recognition – L-R: Addison Wilson, High Point winner for 8-year-old girls; Lola Herring, second place High Point winner for 10-year-old girls; Kylah Jackson, High Point winner for 14-year-old girls; Lauren Patterson, High Point winner for 11-year-old girls, Annie Willis, second place High Point winner for 9-year-old girls. Photo by Lynn Willis

