Great Swims from Watauga County Swimmers At Meet in Kingsport, Tenn.

Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm

Last weekend, the Watauga County Swim Team (WST) headed to Kingsport, Tennessee for the first meet of the short-course season. WST swimmers covered a lot of yards over the two-day meet.

“This was a great start to the short-course season,” said Coach Jodi Cash. “Kingsport is always a fun meet – it’s a fast pool and our swimmers did really well.”

Five Watauga Swim Team swimmers were recognized with high point awards, given to the swimmers who earned the highest or second highest points in their age group: Lola Herring, Kylah Jackson, Lauren Patterson, Annie Willis and Addison Wilson.

The WST swimmers who competed at the meet were: Maggie Cheves, Wesley Coatney, Josie Herring, Lola Herring, Grace Horine, AnnaClaire Horner, Kylah Jackson, Greta Klein, Michael Makdad, Lauren Patterson, Mary Katherine Riddle, Isabella Riet, Lindsay Scott, Lily Thompson, Reid Triplett, Jenna Valentine, Lyndsey Whitehead-Price, Lindsey Williams, Nora Williams, Annie Willis, Addison Wilson.

Kingsport Meet By The Numbers

21 WST swimmers

52 first place finishes

420 seconds dropped by the team in all events

7.89 seconds – largest average drop over all events by one swimmer – Jenna Valentine

13,825 total yards swum by WST swimmers (almost eight miles of racing!)

16 first time swims (swimmers swimming a particular event for the first time)

3 swimmers swimming in their first meet for WST – Michael Makdad, Isabella Riet and Lily Thompson

About Watauga County Swim Team

Watauga Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim team based in Boone, North Carolina. We offer high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor. We are a non-profit club run by our elected Board of Directors.

Comments

comments