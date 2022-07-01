Grandview Restaurant Celebrates 45 Years in Business with Anniversary Party on July 2

Folks are invited to Grandview Restaurant in Banner Elk to join the staff in celebrating 45 years of business. The restaurant will be hosting a 70s themed party in recognition of reaching this milestone on Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite 70s attire to embrace the celebration.

The Grandview Restaurant opened on July 2, 1977, under the ownership of Greg and Debbie Cairns, and a lot has changed over the years as their children have now been stepping into roles to give new life to the restaurant.

Apart from the anniversary, there’s a lot more to celebrate as new features of the restaurant have emerged:

Grandview Restaurant serves alcohol including fun cocktails, mimosa, beer, wine, cider and more.

The restaurant serves dinner on Friday and Saturday nights with a “Burger of the Day.”

The restaurant offers homemade desserts including cheesecake, banana pudding, and other southern specials.

There is a new live stream view of Grandfather Mountain on the TVs in the restaurant.

There is outside seating, corn hole, and music for guests to enjoy.

The owners are planning to expand with a full bar starting soon.

If you would like to learn more about the Grandview Restaurant and its 45th anniversary celebration, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page here. You can also check out the restaurant’s website.

Cheers to 45 years!

Live stream view of Grandfather Mountain on the TVs in the restaurant. Photo submitted.

