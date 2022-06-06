Grandfather Mountain to Host Birthday Celebration for its Resident Animals on June 8

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is throwing its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on June 8 – and you’re invited! The celebration, which will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises, is included with admission. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is throwing its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on June 8 – and you’re invited! The celebration, which will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises, is included with admission.

The park’s habitat staff is preparing a fun-filled afternoon for guests with programs to celebrate its furry and feathered inhabitants as they mark another trip around the sun. Millie the Bear, the mountain’s mascot, will also make special appearances throughout the day.

“Our animal residents are truly members of the family here,” said Christie Tipton, Animal Habitats Curator with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “They bring us – and our visitors – so much joy. Having this extra-special day in their honor is just one way we can return the favor. It really is a rewarding experience for all.”

Activities will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. The full schedule is below.

Animal Birthday Party Schedule:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Test Your Animal Knowledge Contest – contest drawing at 2:15 p.m. (Nature Museum Lobby)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Make a birthday card for the animals (Nature Museum Lobby)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Games! Come play some fun animal games (outside the Nature Museum, inside if raining)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Behind-the-Scenes Tour (additional charge, please book in advance, read more)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: A Walk in the Woods Game – learn about nature through an interactive game (Nature Museum)

1 – 2:30 p.m.: Vote for the enrichments that you think the animals would most like to get during the Enrichment Parade starting at 2:45 p.m. at the elk habitat (Nature Museum Lobby)

1 – 3 p.m.: Creepy Critter Corner – meet a few of the more “creepy” animals (Nature Museum Lobby)

1 – 3 p.m.: Birthday Cake – visit Mildred’s Grill for a free slice

1 – 1:30 p.m.: Animal Encounter – come meet a few of the resident animals including snakes and an opossum (Nature Museum Lobby)

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Animal Olympics Game (Pollinator Garden)

2:15 p.m.: Contest Drawing! Winners will be announced at the Nature Museum Lobby. Contest winners get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to visit the animal you were knowledgeable about! Winners are allowed to take family members with them. Participants must be present to win.

2:45 p.m.: Animal Enrichment Parade! Follow the staff to the elk, then otter, then cougar and then bear overlooks to watch the special Birthday Enrichments.

Those interested in treating the animals to birthday presents can do so by choosing a gift from the mountain’s animal enrichment wish list featuring appropriate toys and supplies. Donors can purchase an item online and have it delivered straight to Grandfather Mountain for immediate enjoyment.

Animal lovers can also contribute through the mountain’s Adopt-an-Animal Program. Honorary adopters receive a photo of their animal, certificate of adoption, informational sheet about the animal’s life and more!

To learn more about this year’s Animal Birthday Party at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/animal-birthday-party.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Courtesy of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

Grandfather Mountain’s Animal Birthday Party is a fun-filled afternoon for guests with programs to celebrate the mountain’s furry and feathered inhabitants as they mark another trip around the sun. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Grandfather Mountain’s Animal Birthday Party culminates in the Animal Enrichment Parade when habitat animals receive special birthday enrichments. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

