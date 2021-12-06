Grandfather Mountain November 2021 Weather Report

Grandfather Mountain experienced average weather in November 2021, according to data from the National Weather Service recording station located near the Mile High Swinging Bridge. Photo by Monty Combs | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Data recorded at the official National Weather Service reporting station at Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge indicated average November weather at the Linville, N.C., nature park.

The warmest day recorded last month was 67° Fahrenheit on Nov. 10 — two degrees shy of the mountain’s record November high of 69°, recorded on Nov. 1 and 2, 2004.

The lowest temperature observed last month was 12° on Nov. 23. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of November was -12° on Nov. 15, 1959.

The average high temperature for November 2021 was 46.6°, with an average low of 28.8°, for a mean of 37.7°.

On Nov. 15, the station recorded a wind gust of 85.1 mph, while the month’s highest recorded sustained wind speed clocked in at 71.1 mph that same day.

The station reported 1.74 inches of precipitation in November, while observations recorded near the park’s Nature Museum saw 1.58 inches. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.

The mountain’s rainiest November was recorded in 1977, when 13.02 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest November on record was in 2007, when 1.06 inches were measured at the top.

The park counted 13 total days of precipitation for November 2021, eight days short of the record 21 days in 1977 and 1986. The rainiest day last month was Nov. 12, when 1.37 inches were recorded at the top. The rainiest day on record for November was Nov. 6, 1977, when the weather station observed 5.7 inches.

Weather Reporting

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation records and reports data in two different ways:

The park maintains an automated weather station at the top of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The N.C. State Climate Office assists the foundation in calibrating the machines and ensuring overall accuracy of data.





Grandfather Mountain has been an active member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Observer Program since 1955 by reporting daily temperature, precipitation and weather events from locations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Museum.

For more information on weather at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/weather.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 800-468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to book a trip.

