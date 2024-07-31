Grandfather Mountain June Weather Report; Second-Driest June on Record

June 2024 was the second-driest June on record for Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations. The weather station near the Swinging Bridge reported 0.95 inches of precipitation in June 2024, the second-lowest total for this month on record. The mountain’s rainiest June was recorded in 2019, when 15.94 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest June on record was observed in 1986, when 0.60 inches were measured at the top. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

June 2024 was the second-driest June on record for Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations.

The average high temperature for June 2024 was 65.34 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average low of 55.68 degrees and a mean of 60.51 degrees.

The warmest temperature recorded last month was 74.5 degrees on June 26, more than 7 degrees shy of the mountain’s record June high of 82 degrees, observed June 1, 2011, and June 9, 2008. Generally, June sees spring-like weather conditions continue on Grandfather Mountain, with slightly warmer, summertime temperatures starting to arrive.

June 10 saw the coldest temperature recorded last month with 46 degrees. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of June (not counting wind chill) was 31 degrees on both June 1, 1966, and June 3, 1956.

The weather station on the Mile High Swinging Bridge did not note any days in June with a wind gust higher than 60 mph. The highest gust ever recorded on Grandfather Mountain was 124 mph, observed Feb. 25, 2019.

The weather station near the Swinging Bridge reported 0.95 inches of precipitation in June 2024, the second-lowest total for this month on record. Precipitation at the top of the mountain includes rain and the liquid equivalent of any frozen precipitation (when applicable).

Observations recorded near the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery totaled 0.89 inches of precipitation for the month. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.

The mountain’s rainiest June was recorded in 2019, when 15.94 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest June on record was observed in 1986, when 0.60 inches were measured at the top.

The day last month with the highest amount of precipitation observed was June 10, when 0.31 inches were recorded at the top. The day with the highest amount of precipitation observed on record for June was June 8, 1968, when the weather station noted 4.46 inches.

Weather Reporting

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation records and reports data in two different ways:

The park maintains an automated weather station at the top of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The N.C. State Climate Office assists the foundation in calibrating the machines and ensuring overall accuracy of data.



Grandfather Mountain has been an active member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Observer Program since 1955 by reporting weather data from locations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Museum (now the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery).

For more information on weather at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/weather.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

