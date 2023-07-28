Grandfather Mountain June 2023 Weather Report

This past June was among the coolest on record on Grandfather Mountain, according to data recorded at the park’s official weather reporting stations. The average high temperature for June 2023 was 61.16 degrees Fahrenheit, the third-lowest on record. The 68-year coolest average high temperature on record at Grandfather is 60.27 degrees in 1997. Meanwhile, the average low of 50.94 degrees was the eighth-lowest on record, while the mean of 56.05 degrees was the fifth-lowest on record for this month. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

The average high temperature for June 2023 was 61.16 degrees Fahrenheit, the third-lowest on record. The 68-year coolest average high temperature on record at Grandfather is 60.27 degrees in 1997. Meanwhile, the average low of 50.94 degrees was the eighth-lowest on record, while the mean of 56.05 degrees was the fifth-lowest on record for this month.

The warmest temperature recorded last month was 70.2 degrees on June 30, just under 12 degrees shy of the mountain’s record June high of 82 degrees, observed June 1, 2011, and June 9, 2008. Generally, June sees spring-like weather conditions continue on Grandfather Mountain, with slightly warmer, summertime temperatures starting to arrive.

June 8 saw the coldest temperature recorded last month with 42.6 degrees. The lowest temperature ever observed on Grandfather Mountain in the month of June (not counting wind chill) was 31 degrees on June 1, 1966, and June 3, 1956.

The weather station on the Mile High Swinging Bridge noted one day in June with a wind gust higher than 60 mph. On June 26, the weather station at the top recorded a wind gust of 79.7 mph, while the month’s highest recorded sustained wind speed clocked in at 43 mph on that same day. The highest gust ever recorded on Grandfather Mountain was 124 mph, observed Feb. 25, 2019.

The weather station near the Swinging Bridge reported 8.03 inches of precipitation in June 2023. Precipitation at the top of the mountain includes rain and the liquid equivalent of any frozen precipitation (when applicable).

Observations recorded near the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery saw 10.65 inches of precipitation. Precipitation is also measured at the latter location, as high winds can make it difficult to record accurate observations at the top.

The mountain’s rainiest June was recorded in 2019, when 15.94 inches were observed near the bridge. The driest June on record was observed in 1986, when 0.60 inches were recorded.

There were 22 days of recorded liquid precipitation (rain and the liquid equivalent of frozen precipitation, when applicable) for June 2023, one day short of the record 23 days in 1994, 1995 and 1997. The day last month with the highest amount of this precipitation observed was June 20, when 2.47 inches were recorded at the top. The day with the highest amount of precipitation observed on record for June was June 8, 1968, when the weather station observed 4.46 inches

Weather Reporting

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation records and reports data in two different ways:

The park maintains an automated weather station at the top of the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The N.C. State Climate Office assists the foundation in calibrating the machines and ensuring overall accuracy of data.

Grandfather Mountain has been an active member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Cooperative Observer Program since 1955 by reporting weather data from locations near the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Museum (now the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery).

For more information on weather at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/weather.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

