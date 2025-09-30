Grandfather Mountain hosts international “summit” 



LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, played host to the “Grandfather Summit” on Sept. 23, in partnership with the British Consulate General Atlanta and NC Forever. The day-long event included a tour of the N.C. nature park, panel discussions, presentations and “A Taste of Scotland” reception.

The British Consulate visit to Grandfather Mountain was part of a larger pop-up trip to Western N.C. to explore topics such as conservation, the economy, tourism and the area’s recovery post-Hurricane Helene. Other topics of interest during their travels in the region were America’s 250th anniversary, as well as the 2026 World Cup.

The group originally reached out to Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation officials to arrange a visit around the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene, but the timing of the request presented an even greater opportunity. Grandfather was already set to play host to an NC Forever board meeting that week and combining these gatherings presented a perfect partnership.

“The British Consulate General Atlanta, NC Forever and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation share a passion for the conservation of the natural world,” said Jesse Pope, president and CEO of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Each have initiatives in place to inspire preservation – making them unique partners in the efforts to promote sustainability and the protection of lands and waters. Bringing all of these groups together for a day of discussion and sharing was a no-brainer.”

The Grandfather Summit started with a tour of Grandfather Mountain. Afternoon activities kicked off with a presentation that focused on the United Kingdom’s energy, climate, environment and land conservation initiatives.



British Consul General Rachel Galloway and Robert Fourqurean, energy and climate policy advisor at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., presented on climate, conservation and community leadership. The presentation included topics like the 30×30 plan that the U.K. has committed to, which will conserve 30% of U.K. land and sea by 2030; success stories from past conservation efforts in the U.K.; the opportunity for international collaboration; and the thought of something more permanent to promote conservation between the Appalachian region and the U.K.

Bill Ross, former secretary of the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources, then moderated a panel discussion featuring NC Forever board members. Topics focused on the power of partnerships and uniting organizations with seemingly different agendas to make an impact.

Afternoon discussions ended with a joint conversation between British Consulate and N.C. representatives on conservation, tourism, the economy and recovery efforts in Western N.C. Leaders from Visit NC, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, North Carolina State Parks and GROW NC were just a few of the voices in the room.

“There is great power in partnerships like the one between Grandfather Mountain, NC Forever and the British Consulate General,” said Pope. “Especially in the wake of Hurricane Helene, these partnerships provide a platform to share best practices, new policies and innovative ideas to help to inspire conservation of the natural world.”

With more than 40,000 British people residing in N.C., a partnership between Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation and the British Consulate General deepens cultural ties, plays a vital role in the recovery of local businesses post-Helene and raises a greater awareness of what the Western N.C. region has to offer for visitors.

Local leaders took to the stage to share the effects that Hurricane Helene had on the area and the best ways that the British Consulate and members of NC Forever can support the region and the business within it. The importance of building the physical and social infrastructures to better sustain after natural disasters was emphasized to the audience. The British Consulate expressed that their office now has the education and information needed to better promote tourism in the Western N.C. region, especially as they look towards the influx of British visitors for the 2026 World Cup, and described Grandfather Mountain as “a sentinel that pulls people together.”

To conclude the evening, “A Taste of Scotland” reception was held to honor heritage and old and new friendships, celebrate the similarities between the U.K. and Grandfather Mountain and to emphasize the importance of pulling leaders and partnerships together. During the reception, the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games were represented as live bagpipe music filled the room and Highland Dancers performed.

