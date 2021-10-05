Grandfather Mountain Fall Color Update – Oct. 5

While fog typically obstructs views, during autumn, it can serve as a striking contrast for vibrant fall color, as seen here near Rough Ridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway (Milepost 302.8). Color is just starting to appear along areas of the Blue Ridge Parkway 3,500 feet and under in elevation. However, as one travels along the parkway’s higher elevations, such as Rough Ridge (4,773 feet), vivid fall foliage is nearly impossible to miss. Experts anticipate that this coming weekend (Oct. 9-10) could see peak color at the higher elevations of Grandfather Mountain (5,496 feet and below), with the following week and weekend offering prime fall color viewing opportunities from atop Grandfather and many Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks. Photos by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation | grandfather.com

