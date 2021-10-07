Grandfather Mountain Fall Color Update – Oct. 7

Color continues to progress at higher elevations along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Grandfather Mountain. One of the most perennially colorful stretches is Rough Ridge, near Milepost 302.8 on the Parkway, and color can be seen popping between that particular milepost and the Grandfather Mountain exit (Milepost 305). This weekend marks the last of 2021’s Fall Color Rambles on Grandfather Mountain, as the daily hikes through the park’s most colorful areas conclude this Sunday, Oct. 10. These short and easygoing guided strolls are offered free with admission. Learn more at www.grandfather.com. For more fall color photos, visit www.grandfather.com/fallcolor. Photos by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Fallen leaves line the Tanawha Trail footbridge over Wilson Creek, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway (Milepost 303.6), as the remaining greenery begins turning to gold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

