Grandfather Mountain Fall Color Update Oct. 18

The Linn Cove Viaduct area on the Blue Ridge Parkway is beaming with brilliant fall color. Experts anticipate this particular area and others nearby to reach peak color any day now. “The Blue Ridge Parkway around Grandfather Mountain is peaking this week, including Rough Ridge and the Linn Cove Viaduct,” said Dr. Howie Neufeld, professor of biology at Appalachian State University and the WNC High Country’s official Fall Color Guy. “However, even if higher elevation sites are past peak, lower elevation sites will be coming into their best color over the next two weeks.” For more fall color photos, visit www.grandfather.com/fallcolor.

Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

