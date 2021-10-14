Grandfather Mountain Fall Color Update Oct. 14

Fall color is reflected in the lake at Camp Yonahnoka near Linville, N.C., as Grandfather Mountain rises in the distance. Colors are continuing to progress at a steady rate, and with a dip in temperature this weekend and into early next week, experts anticipate that peak color is just around the corner in the WNC High Country. For more fall color photos, visit www.grandfather.com/fallcolor.

Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

