Grandfather Mountain Fall Color Report – Oct. 1

On Grandfather Mountain, fall color is on the rise — literally. October has arrived, and with it the kaleidoscopic display of fall foliage.

Pictured from Half Moon overlook, orange and gold begins to spread along Grandfather’s lofty slopes. Color is coming in especially strong at the mountain’s higher elevations, with some vibrant displays to be seen lower down, as well, particularly among red maples, birches and more.

According to Dr. Howie Neufeld, professor of biology at Appalachian State University and the WNC High Country’s official Fall Color Guy, this weekend would be an ideal time to visit Grandfather Mountain, and the weekend of Oct. 9-10 may be near peak for the higher elevations.

“Colors are coming along nicely, and the next two to three weeks should be great here in the High Country,” Neufeld said.

Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

