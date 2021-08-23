Get Your Copy of the August/September Edition of the High Country Magazine Today!

The August/September edition of the High Country Magazine is available across the High Country with a great lineup of stories for your enjoyment.

This edition features a look at the ongoing upgrades and expansion efforts at Watauga Medical Center, the life story of longtime Watauga County resident Bettie Bond, a feature on Makoto’s and owner Gwen Dhing, and a heartfelt salute to Woodlands BBQ.

The magazine also takes a deep dive into a recent tourism impact study in Blowing Rock. The study looks at ways to help ease traffic and parking issues, how to pay for additional parking areas and how both tourists and residents can get the best experience possible in Blowing Rock. The final results of the study will be made public this fall. This story highlights how data was collected and how several different voices were heard through questionnaires that were taken into consideration.

Inside the magazine, you will find the pictures of the covers of 95 issues that we have put together from the very first one up through the June issue of this year, as well as the faces of famous folks that we have profiled in the magazine over the last five years.

You can get your copy today at several locations throughout Watauga and Avery counties.

