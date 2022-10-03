Boone’s Get Lit Returns with a Post-Pandemic “PUB-lish” on October 5 at Boone Saloon

Jesse Miller, emcee and reader, of Boone’s Get Lit. Photo submitted.

Boone’s Get Lit returns with a post-pandemic “PUB-lish” on Wednesday, October 5, at 8 p.m. at Boone Saloon. Six writers and poets will read from their work and be available for conversation after.

Participating readers will be: Matt Davis, Rebecca Gummere, Thomas Martin, Jesse Miller, Jess Palmer, and Matthew Wimberely.

Readings begin at 8 p.m., but be sure to show up early for pre-reading food and beverages. Please be advised, material is geared toward adults, and much of the subject matter may not be suitable for children.

Get Lit Boone is a group of local writers seeking to promote literature and the craft of writing in and around Boone. Through planned community and pop-up events, Get Lit seeks to engage readers and writers and all who love story and language in fostering and developing a thriving literary community. Follow on Instagram for updates (https://tinyurl.com/y2fjymmm).

