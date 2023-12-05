Friends of the Watauga County Library Hosting Annual Holiday Used Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8

By Sherrie Norris

Friends of the Watauga County Library — and all their friends far and wide — have been counting down the days to the annual Holiday Used Book Sale. And it’s just hours now until the two-day event of the year arrives for book lovers of all ages.

As one of two book sales the Friends group hosts each year, the upcoming holiday sale will be held in the meeting room of the library in Boone; it begins with a private event on Thursday, Dec. 7 for members of the Friends organization only, but the public will be welcomed from 1-7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. –3 p.m. on Saturday.

Since 1974, as a nonprofit group, Friends of the Library has been raising funds to add to the library’s collections, to sponsor special programs and events, as well providing continuing education and other services for the library staff— all the while promoting reading and literacy, and increasing awareness of library resources.

Thousands of books have been donated, transported from storage to the library and are being sorted and displayed for the upcoming Holiday Used Book Sale. Photo submitted

The book sale will be held at the Watauga County Library at140 Queen Street in Boone.

A spokesperson for FOL, shared that featured items at the sale will included “thousands of gently used books of all genres, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games,” for very affordable prices (.50-2.50).

Some of the books are rare and unique, as well as those more recently-published.

To help raise additional funding, the sale will also feature gifts for those hard-to-buy-for folks on your list: 40-plus beautiful gift baskets of various themes. Practically every topic of interest for any reader — from murder mysteries, dogs, golf, the arts, Appalachian Christmas, yoga, NC women writers, cats, kindness, kitchen/cooking, travel, snowmen, humor, Christmas, and animals — will be available.

The upcoming event would not be possible without volunteer assistance, and especially this year, Friends sends out a huge “thanks” to five members of Delta Chi Chapter at Appalachian State University, who transported over two tons of books from an off-site climate-controlled storage unit to fill the library meeting room for the sale

Thanks to these members of Delta Chi, Appalachian State University Chapter, over two tons of books were transported from an off-site storage unit to fill the library meeting room for the Holiday Used Book Sale. Photo submitted. Photo submitted

Friends of the Library group is appreciative of all the assistance they receive, year-round, for the donations of books and other items for their sales, as well as to all those who volunteer to help, and especially those who attend and participate in the events.

