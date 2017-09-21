Foxx Participates in Constitution Day at App State

Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10:18 am

As a part of the Constitution Day celebration at Appalachian State University, Representative Virginia Foxx took part in the ceremony by reading Article I Section I of the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. Representative Foxx joined Chancellor Sheri N. Everts, Chief Diversity Officer Willie C. Fleming as well as others and took part in the reading of the Constitution. Foxx issued the following statement in praise of the event,

“More than two-hundred years ago, thirty-nine brave souls affixed their name to a document that would forever change the landscape of America’s history and the entire world. This change, which instilled the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness has become the rallying cry for oppressed nations, and the benchmark by which the modern world measures success.

Article I Section I of the Constitution establishes the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate as the lawmaking institution of our government. It was an honor – in my capacity as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives – to celebrate with ASU students and to be invited to read the very words that formed the people’s house.”

