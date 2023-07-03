Fourth of July in the High Country

Graphic by Ashley Poore.

By Sarah Mathis

With live music, parades, fireworks, and more, communities all over the High Country are preparing to light up the sky this Fourth of July! Feeling overheated? Here you’ll find a brief overview of all the events you have to choose from.

Boone

The Town of Boone will be hosting its annual July 4th parade on Tuesday at 11am, featuring floats, marchers, and performers. The parade will begin at the Watauga County Social Services lot and end at the intersection of East King Street and Hardin. Be sure to stick around for cake, watermelon, and lemonade at the Jones House.

That same evening at 9pm, the Town of Boone will host a fireworks display at the Greenway’s Clawson-Burnley Park.

Tweetsie Railroad boasts the largest fireworks show in all the High Country, its annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Many of the park’s attractions will be closing down early in preparation for the light show, with the exception of the Wild West theme park, which will host the event. Fireworks will begin at 9:30pm.

Banner Elk

The Town of Banner Elk will also be hosting its Star-Spangled Banner Elk Fourth of July parade at 11am, beginning at Lees-McRae College and ending at Tate-Evans Town Park. After the parade, Tate-Evans Town Park will host a party with food vendors, inflatables, and the town’s ever-popular rubber duck race.

Sugar Mountain

The Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority will be offering a mountain-top firework viewing from 7:30pm to 10pm, with fireworks starting at 9:15pm.

Food and beverages will be available at the lodge, as well as live music by Classic Highway.

Beech Mountain

Beech Mountain Ski Resort will host a Fourth of July celebration at Beech Mountain Brewing Company starting at 5pm. The event will feature live music with DJ Pete and Sam Collie and the Roustabouts. Also in attendance will be Twist the Balloon Man, handing out balloon animals to kids. This will be a completely free event.

West Jefferson

In West Jefferson, Ashe County Parks and Rec will be holding a fireworks display at 368 Ray Drive. Fireworks will begin at 9:30pm, and you will be asked to remain in your car while during the viewing.

Blowing Rock

L and N Performance, an auto shop owned by Lucas Underwood, will host the July 4th Blowout in Blowing Rock celebration. Tickets can be found at the Automotive Service and Tire alliance website. Guests are encouraged to visit the neighboring Tweetsie and Mystery Hill while waiting for the dinner at 5pm and the fireworks display to begin at 9pm.

