Four Watauga County Schools Educators Receive Tamara Stamey Memorial Fund Scholarships with Surprise Presentations

Four WCS educators were recently notified that they were the fortunate recipients of a grant through the Tamara Stamey Memorial Fund. Established in January 2023, this fund was created to honor the legacy of Stamey and assist local educators in pursuit of National Board Certification.

Stamey attained her National Board Certification in 2003 and encouraged and helped others undergo the process throughout her career.

Watauga County Schools has one of the highest rates of Nationally Board Certified teachers in the United States.

“We are proud of these recipients for working to obtain this certification,” said WCS Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander. “We are grateful to the Stamey family for their continued support of this important work.”

This year’s recipients are Angela Watson (Blowing Rock School), Tonya Ward (Blowing Rock School), Kirsten Hodges (Parkway School) and Samuel Vining (Watauga High School).

On Dec. 13, WCS National Board Support Team Member Keana Triplett, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander, Director of Communications Bailey Little and school administrators surprised recipients and informed them of the good news.They were each caught entirely off guard and delighted.

Each recipient shared some words about what receiving a scholarship to pursue their National Boards Certification through the Stamey Memorial Fund has meant to them.

“It means the world to me,” Watson said. “It takes one stress off the table and allows me to focus on the NB process.”

Watson shared that after teaching for over 20 years, she wanted to challenge herself as a person, teacher and student.

“I wanted to see that I could carve out time, plan, and handle the stresses National Boards brings,” Watson said. “I wanted to stretch myself as a teacher and believe that now that I’m halfway through the process, I can see growth in my planning, reflection and best practices.”

Ward shared that she is honored to be a recipient of a Tamara Stamey Memorial Scholarship. She described Stamey as a “true inspiration” in her professional life and a huge supporter of the National Board certification process.

“I hope to use this process as a way to deepen my knowledge and skill base to improve my teaching practice that will ultimately benefit student outcomes and performance,” Ward said. “Achieving National Board certification will provide a significant sense of personal pride and professional accomplishment. I am looking forward to the opportunity.”

Hodges was inspired to pursue National Board certification through her passion for education, especially school counseling.

“I truly love helping students build academic and social confidence and emotional resilience, which serve as vital skills throughout their lifetime,” Hodges said. “I am committed to growing both personally and professionally to better serve my students.”

Receiving a Tamara Stamey Memorial Scholarship is especially meaningful to her because Tamara believed in her during the 2011-12 school year when she brought Hodges on as the school counselor at Parkway School.

“Being a scholarship recipient is meaningful in many ways as it validates the hard work and dedication involved in the National Board process,” Hodges said. “I feel truly supported and valued as I work toward this accomplishment.”

Looking ahead, she is excited to continue serving as Parkway’s school counselor and applying the insights and professional growth she will gain through becoming a National Board Certified school counselor and better supporting her students.

“I like to think of myself as a simple person on a mission to help others out,” Vining said. “In that respect, it is difficult as a giver to receive, but I feel very privileged and honored to receive a Tamara Stamey scholarship. I hope I can honor Tamara Stamey’s legacy well through my board certification work.”



Vining was inspired and motivated to pursue National Board certification to support students better.

“Being National Board certified is a process that will help me grow in my understanding and implementation of the teaching service I can give, Vining said. “This growth process will allow me to improve my pedagogy and best serve the students of our community schools. I also love a challenge, and this is a challenging opportunity to embrace.”

His other professional plans, vision, and goals are to be there for anything life throws at me so that he can best support the lives of Watauga County’s young people.

“I am here for the ride of being a professional educator—the glorious, difficult, tiring, and yet joyful ride of being a teacher,” Vining said.

Down the road, this could include administrative work, working for the state or serving on a local school board.

“I strive toward the goal set by our favorite Jedi master, Yoda, ‘We are what they grow beyond,’ Vining said.

Watauga County Schools is proud of these educators and their decision to pursue National Board certification. The four recipients will be formally recognized at the January Board of Education meeting.

