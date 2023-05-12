Former Charlotte Hornets Owner George Shinn Purchases Cornerstone Bookstore

George and Megan Shinn. Photo by Ashley Poore.

By Harley Nefe

George Shinn, former owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and his wife Megan Shinn, recently purchased Cornerstone: Christian Books, Gifts & Gallery in Boone, after being regular customers to the bookstore.

“There’s something about this place that makes me feel good,” Megan Shinn described. “There’s always someone with a smiling face who is going to ask, ‘How are you?’ and say, ‘I hope you’re having a great day.’”

The positive energy the store elicits has brought the couple back to the store many times, often with guests as well.

“This is one of the first places we bring them,” George Shinn said. “I don’t think we have ever spent less than $1,000 when we come here. We buy Bibles for friends who we’re trying to lead to the Lord.”

The husband and wife reflected on one of their previous visits, where Megan Shinn asked, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we could own something like this?”

“I said, ‘Yeah, it would be great, and I’d love to,’” George Shinn shared. “I just feel like God is all around this building.”

Soon after, George and Megan Shinn received the opportunity to purchase the bookstore in April.

“There was something inside me that just said, ‘This is something that you can do, and do well,’” George Shinn explained. “At this point in my life – to jump into something like this – it’s not to benefit me; it’s to benefit the Lord.”

He continued, “I’m motivated. There’s a void in this country. Close to 1,000 bookstores have closed in 10 years. I feel like God put me here for that reason. People need to have the opportunity to come to a place like this.”

The Shinns have many ideas when it comes to growing Cornerstone, as George described, “My mind is running 100 miles per hour on what we could do. I have faith that it’s going to work. I’m on fire about it; I really am.”

Some changes include partnering with churches, businesses, and individuals throughout the area to come together to expand. Guest speakers, pastors, artists, and musicians are being invited to participate in the efforts.

“We want to welcome the entirety of the community more – create a place where people can come in fellowship,” Megan Shinn said. “We really want to make a beautiful community spirited place.”

Cornerstone Bookstore has been serving the High Country for over 40 years by offering a wide variety of products that encourage one’s walk of faith in God. The store is located at 1894 Blowing Rock Road and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please visit the website https://cornerstoneboone.com/.

“You have to have faith, believe, and work hard,” George Shinn shared. “If you surround yourself with good people, it’s amazing what can happen.”

