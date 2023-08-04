Former Avery County Commissioner, County Manager, and Highly-Distinguished Military Veteran Sam Ray, Jr. Dies

Photo submitted.

By Tim Gardner

Sam Ray, Jr., one of Avery County’s most noted citizens and government executives in its 112-year history, as well as a United States military veteran and war hero, died Thursday, August 3 at his Newland residence following a period of declining health.

He was 93 years old.

Ray, Jr. was known by his family, friends, professional colleagues for his perpetual smile, warm personality, Christian demeanor, and his love for America, the State of North Carolina, and Avery County.

He was a true Avery County legend and was held in high esteem by his work peers for his hard work ethic and for efficiently fulfilling his responsibilities of each professional post he held and every service board on which he served.

“On behalf of all Avery Countians, I’m deeply saddened by Sam Ray, Jr.’s passing. He was a big help to our county, our military veterans, and anyone else who he could assist. He was a good man, a war hero, and a good servant of the county. He was beloved and he will be missed,” said Martha Jaynes Hicks, Chairwoman of the Avery Board of Commissioners.

Ray, Jr. was born on February 2, 1930, in Avery County, the son of the late Sam Miller Ray and the late Verdie Daniels Ray.

Ray, Jr. was a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He then joined the United States Air Force, reaching the rank of Colonel. He served as a fighter pilot in Korea, flew 124 missions during The Vietnam Conflict, and retired from the Air Force after finishing his tenure at the United States Pentagon.

Ray Jr. sometimes flew military planes over Avery County and he would do so at low altitudes, so people on the ground when he flew over could get good views of the planes. He was known to phone principals of schools in the county to let them know exact times the planes would fly over the schools, so they could have the students to go outside of school buildings to see them.



Upon returning home to Newland, Ray, Jr. became very active in his community. He was a member and Elder of the Newland Presbyterian Church. He served on the board of Trustees for Mayland Community College, as a member of the Region D Council of Government, and Avery County as a Commissioner and County Manager. Colonel Ray was also active with the Pat Ray Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Newland, where he served as Past Commander and a member of the Post Honor Guard.

Ray, Jr. was a Duke University Basketball fan and had a passion for golf. He was a longtime member of the Mountain Glen Golf Club and served on the Board of Avery Development Corporation.

Avery County Veterans Officer Tara Gragg Daniels said of him: “Sam Ray, Jr. was one of those men you only read about in the history books or who you see in dramatic war movies. He dedicated the first part of his life to serving our country as fighter pilot. And he never forgot where he from. Following his active military service, Sam came back to his roots in Avery County to live and raise a family. He became a local pillar in the community and a tremendous county servant. And as a Vietnam veteran, he continued his work helping others. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on through those who knew him and in the memories of his loved ones.”

Sam Ray, Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Sam Miller Ray, Sr.; mother, Verdie Mae Ray; wife, Patsy Ruth Ray; daughter, Rebecca “Sissy” Ann Ray; and brother, Jim “Goose” Ray.

Ray, Jr. leaves behind to cherish his memory, a son, Sam L. (wife, Susan) Ray, III; five grandchildren: Christy Ray, Justin (wife, Britney) Ray, Jordan (husband, Matt) Mesaros, Sam Ray, IV, and Brandon Ray; and three great-grandchildren: Ayden Ray, Caleigh Ray, and Lachlan Lacey.

Services for Sam Ray, Jr. will be held on Saturday, August 5 at Newland Presbyterian Church, located at 199 Elk Street, with Reverend Michael McKee officiating. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Hughes Cemetery on Baxter Hughes Road in Newland. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at the church.

The care of Sam Ray, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland (rsfh.net).

