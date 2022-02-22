FloydFest22 Heartbeat July 27-31 Voted Best Overall Music Festival Is A Must For You And Your Family This Summer

One of the premier hard-rock vocalists of all-time, Ann Wilson smashed boundaries with her band Heart, the eight-time platinum, 35-million-plus selling Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Fame trailblazers who formed in 1973 — and now she makes her first trip to the mountain as part of the lineup for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s award-winning, premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 27 to 31, 2022, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va.

During a decades-long career, Wilson rode the rollercoaster of fame, fortune, and madness, learning both joyous and hard lessons along the way. In recent times, she’d managed to find a band out on the West Coast that she toured with, and as the pandemic started in March 2020, Wilson found herself with time to absorb both her life and her future. She comes to ‘Heartbeat’ following the release of her latest album, Fierce Bliss, which offers classic rock comfort food of the finest ingredients, carrying a richness and light that allows the listener to escape into timeless nostalgia.

Also announced as part of today’s seventh round of artist additions is Railroad Earth, who have delivered myriad memorable performances on the mountain over the past two decades. The New Jersey quintet’s eloquent songcraft, bluegrass soul and rock ‘n’ roll spirit have become a fan favorite at FloydFest, and Across-the-Way Productions is proud to now call them family. The unforgettable magic that began an annual, cherished tradition on the mountain during FloydFest 16~Dreamweavin’, the Buffalo Mountain Jam (v7) returns for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, led by Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon and The Infamous

Stringdusters, who will pay tribute to ‘Old and in the Way’ — as well as many more surprises — for the Buff Jam’s *seventh-annual installment. Known for its impromptu artist collaborations, super jams and special guests, the Buffalo Mountain Jam’s lineup and surprises are shaping up to be an exceptional moment in musical history for FloydFest 2022 — not to be missed.

Joining the new additions is West Virginia-native Charles Wesley Godwin, who creates cinematic country-folk thats as gorgeous and ruggedly raw as his homeland — Appalachian Americana, rooted in Godwins sharp songwriting and backwoods baritone. Also now on the lineup are The Wooks, an award-winning bluegrass band inspired by the traditional as well as the unconventional; and Bella’s Bartok, who draw inspiration from elements of Vaudeville, centuries of street performance and an unyielding drive to promote camaraderie to deliver a passionate kaleidoscope of sound. If all of this wasn’t enough to elevate the heartbeat of Valentine’s Day, Across-the-Way Productions also unveiled its ‘Local Love’ lineup for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, which showcases its love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene: The Ambassador, Annalyse Marie, Black Mountain Revival, Blue Mule, The Blue Ridge Girls, Chupacabras, The Dead Reckoning,

Emmaline Hicks, Free Union, GoodFellers, GOTE, Jordan Harman Band, M.C. Broom and the Jam, mansgottaeat, Music Road Co, PumpHouse and The Ryan Greer Band. Patrons can now discover the initial By-Day Schedule for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat by clicking to

https://floydfest.com/schedule-by-day/.

Announced earlier this month, FloydFest once-again was named ‘Best Overall Music Festival’ by thousands of readers in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2022 ‘Best of the Blue Ridge Awards,’ the most celebrated outdoor awards in the Southeast. FloydFest also received runner-up honors for ‘Best Family Friendly Festival.’

Patrons can now also visit FloydFest.com to love on the craft libation lineup for ‘Heartbeat,’ which will spotlight special selections from Deschutes Brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Oskar Blues Brewery, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, and White Claw Hard Seltzer, as well as Blue Toad Hard Cider, the new ‘Official Hard Cider of FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.’

Today’s artist announcements follow Across-the-Way Productions’ first six artist announcements, which included the long-awaited return of the pop, rock, R&B and jazz quintet Lake Street Dive; Turnpike Troubadours, who have hit the most-anticipated reset button in Americana music, after being absent from the stage and on a self-declared “indefinite hiatus” since May 2019; two-time GRAMMY-winners, Grand Ole Opry-members, FloydFest veterans and million-copy record sellers Old Crow Medicine Show; unconventional bluegrass, chart-topping all-stars Trampled by Turtles; one of rock music’s greatest female icons and multiple-GRAMMY winner Melissa Etheridge; world-class guitar phenom and soul singer-songwriter Marcus King; Floyd, Virginia-raised singer-songwriter and now national touring artist Morgan Wade; synthy-modern-soul suppliers

Durand Jones & The Indications; GRAMMY-nominated, rising roots-music star Amythyst Kiah; Colorado’s newgrass legends Leftover Salmon; and GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass rockers The Infamous Stringdusters. Also on tap for ‘Heartbeat’ are The California Honeydrops, who draw on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk and Southern soul, to Delta blues and New Orleans second-line; Colorado’s pioneering jam-grass act Yonder Mountain String Band; and FloydFest pillar Keller Williams, who will not only be performing solo, but also alongside his daughter Ella Williams and with his Grateful Gospel project. Joining the bill, as well, are alt-country all-stars American Aquarium; the R&B, blues,

gospel and good old-fashioned funk of Neal Francis; the spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities of Sierra Ferrell; the fearless falsetto and mid-60’s soul of Aaron Frazer; the virtuosic, high-energy bluegrass wizards, Kitchen Dwellers; the blues, folk, soul, bluegrass, rock and punk fusing of Patrick Sweany; new-grass roots rockers Acoustic Syndicate; rowdy bluegrass rockers The Brothers Comatose; and the vocal powerhouse paired with psychedelic-soul of Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast.

Also anticipating their debuts for FloydFest patrons, the psychedelia, jazz, fusion, funk and rock&roll of Dogs In A Pile, and the funk, jam, go-go, soul and electronica of LITZ are on the bill. The young, genre-smashing guitarist and vocalist Isaac Hadden, who grew up among the FloydFest family, and who will perform in three manifestations of his talent — solo, and with his Isaac Hadden Project and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio — is set to perform; as well as 2010 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner and ‘Appalachian Rock’ purveyors Big Daddy Love; the jump blues, rock, swing and soul of The Judy Chops; and 2021 FloydFest On-the-Rise Competition winner, 49 Winchester, and runner-up, Sexbruise?.

To read more about and listen to artists scheduled to perform at FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, click to

https://floydfest.com/lineup/. To see the initial By-Day Schedule for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, click to

https://floydfest.com/schedule-by-day/. The next artist reveal is slated for March, with more to follow.

Tickets for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase on April 1, 2022, again on July 1, 2022, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 27, 2022, if any remain.

FloydFest now features brand-new designs for FloydFest 22’s ‘Heartbeat’ theme on its online merchandise store: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — hosted an incredible assemblage of artists during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, and those recording sessions are now housed on a dedicated YouTube channel (“FloydFest Bus Stop:” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvv0PqKimhH1nfgJuq05RfQ), as well as will soon appear on a new website. The FloydFest Bus Stop will return in 2022, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children&activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days. FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules/. Extensive, detailed, and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email [email protected] Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

