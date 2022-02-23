“Flip the Switch” Ceremony Held for Brighter Future Solar Facility in Caldwell County

Ceremoniously flipping the switch for the Brighter Future Solar facility: Kneeling: Tetsushi Ikuta, President, Osaka Gas; standing l to r: Yoshihiro Shiraiwa, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) America; Doug Johnson, CEO, Blue Ridge Energy; and Mas Ogiso, President and CEO, Oriden.

Blue Ridge Energy celebrated a historic day as it held a “Flip the Switch” ceremony to recognize the launch of one of the largest solar facilities in the region, benefiting its members with carbon-free electricity while also producing long-term savings for members through demand reduction.

The Brighter Future Solar facility covers approximately 55 acres in southern Caldwell County and will provide 19,000 megawatt hours of clean electricity each year to be added to the local grid— enough to power 1,600 homes alone.

“We are excited to “Flip the Switch” and celebrate the beneficial impact the Brighter Future Solar facility will have on our members living in northwest North Carolina,” said Doug Johnson, chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Energy.

“We set out to meet an ambitious goal that included significant carbon reduction while also making sure we look out for our members and keep the promise of low-cost electricity in mind. Not only will the output of this energy help us Power a Brighter Future, it will also help us maintain stable electricity rates, saving our members money over time,” said Johnson.

The Brighter Future Solar project will significantly contribute to reducing peak period wholesale power costs for Blue Ridge Energy, which in turn helps the cooperative keep member rates lower. Peaks occur when power is the costliest because consumers create high demand for electricity during a short time period, such as the hottest summer afternoons.

No member funds were used for the facility. Blue Ridge Energy is purchasing the full output of the array through a 25-year fully bundled Power Purchase Agreement.

“This is the latest step on the path to a decarbonized world,” said Yoshihiro Shiraiwa, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, at a launch event on February 22. “It is a blueprint for other communities looking to increase renewable energy and reach net-zero. Additionally, it represents one of the many ways MHI is partnering with other organizations, businesses and stakeholders to build a more sustainable future.”

Owners of the Brighter Future Solar project are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) in partnership with Osaka Gas USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

