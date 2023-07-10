Fired up to File for Blowing Rock Town Council

At noon on July 7, candidate filing for High Country municipal elections officially opened. Catherine “Cat” Perry was first in line.

Cat announced her candidacy for Blowing Rock Town Council at a campaign launch in Blowing Rock on June 12, but filing on Friday felt different:

“Although I announced my candidacy on June 12th, this makes it official. I am excited to reach this milestone, and I look forward to the next few months as I embark on a strong campaign where I will meet and listen to many residents in Blowing Rock!”

Cat and her campaign committee are planning events and communications right up to the November 7 election. She wants to meet as many voters as possible to hear their views on issues facing Blowing Rock today.

Please visit her website at www.catperrycampaign.com or her Facebook page “Cat Perry Campaign for BR Town Council” to start that conversation.

Courtesy of The Campaign to Elect Cat Perry.

