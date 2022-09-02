Fin Vason to Play at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock on September 2-3

Fin Vason

Fin Vason is playing at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, on Friday, September 2nd and Saturday, September 3rd.

Singer-songwriter Fin Vason is an Atlanta native with family ties to the Blowing Rock area. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University and Belmont University School of Business. Fin will be performing at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock today, Friday, Sept 2nd, from 3-5 pm and tomorrow from 11 am to 1 pm.

Fin Vason

Come experience the art of Lee Harper and the music of Fin Vason to enjoy the intimacy of Edgewood Cottage in a whole new way!

Lee Harper’s piece.

