Feeding Avery Families: Top 21 of 2021

While 2021 was certainly a challenging year for all, Feeding Avery Families had many successes to celebrate. This non-profit organization fights hunger in Avery County, North Carolina, by providing food at no charge to those who need a helping hand. Here are Feeding Avery Families’ top 21 accomplishments of 2021:

Gave away 539,000 pounds of food during the year, about 28% less than the record-breaking 2020 demand due to Covid-19. That is enough food to provide approximately 449,000 individual meals! Secured an amazing 88% of their food at no cost, taking full advantage of free food opportunities from various governmental programs and many other sources. Supported by nearly 10,000 volunteer hours from 350 volunteers. Served a total of 4,941 families (11,939 individuals) on our 48 Distribution Fridays during 2021. Each family received 60+ pounds of food – including boxes of groceries, frozen meats, produce, bread, juices and more. Received deliveries of up to 25,000 pounds of food from MANNA Foodbank each Thursday – with dozens of volunteers unloading pallets, stocking shelves and packing grocery boxes. Began Elderpack program with bags of groceries delivered on Fridays to 80 senior citizens via Avery Senior Services. Distributed 80 tons of fresh produce to promote healthier eating options. Received $15,000 in grants to partner with Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project to purchase more from local farms. Provided 125 children in Avery County schools with two packs of groceries weekly, enough food for 12 meals. Supplied 300 food packs weekly to two elementary schools during summer school break and 100 weekly to the YMCA Summer Camp. Stocked pantries inside each of the nine Avery County schools with snacks for teachers to give to hungry students during the school day. Launched the Lees-McRae College food pantry inside the student center, which is stocked in conjunction with LMC students and staff. Received a new van, thanks to a grant from High Country Charitable Foundation with AMY Wellness, for deliveries and donation pick-up. Served 250 families each second Thursday of the month at the Mobile Community Market in partnership with Avery County Schools and MANNA FoodBank. Picked up donated food from Food Lion in Banner Elk 5 days a week, receiving 37,672 pounds of food, including fresh meats, deli and bakery. Received 75,136 pounds of food from the customers of Lowes Food in Banner Elk, donated through the “Friends Feeding Friends” program. Awarded funding for Personal Hygiene Care Bags from several churches in Avery County, Grandfather Community Foundation and Project Dignity. Offered free dog and cat food to families at weekly distributions. Celebrated two successful and unique fundraisers: raffled a donated 1983 Mercedes 380 SL automobile (raised $10,000) and parked cars at the Woolly Worm Festival (raised $8,200). Received $70,000 in major grants from Wee Kirk Presbyterian, All Saints Episcopal Church and Arthur Family Foundation. Purchased two acres of land on Old Vale Road in Newland for construction of a new building, doubling the size of the current space and creating a much more efficient operation. Kept their cost per meal to just 30 cents, due to FAF’s ability to secure top quality food at very low costs and using hundreds of volunteers to keep administrative costs minimal.

Looking ahead in 2022, Feeding Avery Families will need additional volunteers and financial contributions for expanding programs—hoping to move into the new building by the end of the year.

Read more at www.feedingaveryfamilies.org.

Address: 508 Pineola Street, Newland, NC

