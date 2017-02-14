February Board of Education Recognitions

WHS students and staff from the Health and Hunger Coalition were recognized at the February meeting of the Watauga County Board of Education. School counselors were also highlighted in honor of National School Counselling Week.
WHS Arts teacher Dacia Trethewey with students Katie Patton, Reina Marze, Sonny Helms and Kasey Stokes with Elizabeth Young and Kyle Moss from the Health and Hunger Coalition. The group presented information on the upcoming Empty Bowls event at WHS – a long running program that raises money for the hunger coalition to support local families in need.
Green Valley Counselor Sandra Ruppert, left, attended the meeting on behalf of all WCS counselors. WCS Student Services Director Dr. Paul Holden, right, said counselors served varied and important roles behind the scenes at all Watauga County Schools. Holden said counselors were vital in providing students with a safe environment in which to learn.
