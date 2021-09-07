Fatal Collision Occurred in Ashe County on Monday; Multiple Injuries and One Death

On Monday, August 6, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on NC 16 near Sussex Road. A 2012 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on NC 16, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2010 Ford Econoline van. The Jeep ran off the road and overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, Amber Culver, 60, of Grassy Creek, was seriously injured and transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

The Ford was owned and operated by Zaloo’s Canoes in Jefferson and was towing a trailer with kayaks. The driver of the van, Joann Ashely, 45, of Warrensville, was injured and transported by EMS to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson. Four passengers were transported by medical helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. The front seat passenger, Lori Richelle Myers, 49, of Terrell, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was restrained by a seatbelt.

The on-scene investigation did not indicate impairment as a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

