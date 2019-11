Published Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:53 am

Photography by Dennis Mills

Here are some fan shots from Saturday’s 35-13 victory over Texas State. The fans still came out even though the day was cold and rainy. App State travels to Troy on Fridayy, Nov. 29 for their next showdown. That game will determine where the Sun Belt Championship game will be held on Dec. 7.

