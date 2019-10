Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:10 am

Photography by Debbie Carter

Here are some fan shots from Saturday’s 56-37 victory over Coastal Carolina. With a sold out crowd and a two hour weather delay, it was a long, full day of football. Our fans were excited and ready to watch their team win their first conference game this year. App State travels to Louisiana on Wednesday, Oct. 9 for their next showdown.

