Fan-Favorite Day Out With Thomas is Heading to Tweetsie Railroad For a Fun-Filled, Family Experience on June 10-13 and June 16-19

Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Dream BIG! Tour 2022, presented by Mattel. Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends will visit Tweetsie Railroad on June 10-13 and June 16-19.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Day Out With Thomas event at Tweetsie Railroad,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “Thomas the Tank Engine brings so much energy and excitement to the park and offers a one-of-a-kind experience for kids of all ages.”

Every ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as admission to Tweetsie Railroad. Day Out With Thomas™ is an all-day event, so fans should plan to stick around and enjoy all the activities including games, entertainment, photo opps, and a full day of family fun at the theme park.

This year, Thomas the Tank Engine is encouraging friends of all ages to Dream BIG! And the Dream BIG! Corner – where kids can go for fun photo opps, games, arts and crafts, and more – was created just for that. Additionally, the all-new Dream Pass allows kids to track their journey at the park and pick up a special giveaway at the end of their visit.

Day Out With Thomas highlights include:

Approximately 20-minute Train Ride pulled by a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. Friends and families will take a fun-filled interactive train ride featuring Thomas and Friends.

pulled by a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. Friends and families will take a fun-filled interactive train ride featuring Thomas and Friends. Activities and entertainment featuring: Snap some photos, enjoy several carnival box games, have some lawn game fun in the Dream Big! Corner! Play with your favorite Thomas & Friends™ toys and apps, then pick out a temporary tattoo in the Play Pod Photo Opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself! Live Entertainment including dance performances and magic shows in the Tweetsie Palace and musical performances in Miner’s Mountain Theater. Outdoor activities including amusement rides for all ages, gold panning and gem mining, the Miner’s Mountain playground and the Deer Park Zoo. Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt , Controller of the Railway

Theme Park admission for a full day of family fun and entertainment.

for a full day of family fun and entertainment. Each child receives a ‘Dream Pass’ keepsake booklet to track their journey at the event and collect a special prize at the exit

keepsake booklet to track their journey at the event and collect a special prize at the exit Thomas & Friends Gift shop with exclusive products only available at Day Out With Thomas

only available at Day Out With Thomas Food and drink available on-site for purchase

Before leaving the event, be sure to stop by and say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, the Railway Controller from The Island of Sodor, and visit the gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag.

Tweetsie Railroad encourages visitors to purchase tickets to this event in advance, as there are only a limited number available for both weekends. For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices and more visit Tweetsie.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina’s first theme park, has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. The park is located on US 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Visitors to Tweetsie Railroad enjoy a variety of interactive experiences including an unforgettable and exciting three-mile trip into the Old West on a train pulled by historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives. Other attractions include live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 800-526-5740.

