Explore Boone’s “Got Awe” Ad Campaign Wins 2022 Integrated Ad Campaign Award

Explore Boone and their marketing agency, Miles Partnership, won an “Outstanding Integrated Ad Campaign” award in the 2022 Internet Advertising Competition from the Web Marketing Association for their “Boone’s Got Awe” campaign. The award was presented in April to Explore Boone and Miles.

“For this campaign, we wanted to put the viewer in the scene, capture their attention and inspire them to come experience the ‘awe’ of Boone’s natural surroundings in person rather than a traditional static scenic vista,” said Wright Tilley, Executive Director of the Boone and Watauga County TDAs. “These ads were featured in major feeder markets to our area as a part of our ‘Got Awe’ campaign.”

The “Got Awe” campaign launched in the fall of 2021 to inspire visitors to experience the beauty of the Boone area. The winning integrated ad submissions from Explore Boone’s “Got Awe” campaign are showcased on the Miles Partnership site. The immersive, HTML5-animated ads pan across scenic pictures in the area but then switch to the point of view of the models reflecting the scene through their eyewear.

“Boone is gorgeous, but there is nothing like seeing it in person,” said Ryan Thompson, the Senior Vice President of Miles Partnership and the Founder & Managing Director of Odyssey. “Our creative team worked hard to create an immersive experience for the viewer that puts them in Boone. We’re thrilled to win an award for this integrated campaign with our client Explore Boone.”

The IAC Awards provide an opportunity to highlight the best online advertising in 97 industries and nine online formats, including online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email, and social media. For more information about the Explore Boone award, click here.

About the Campaign

The audience for these immersive, HTML5-animated ads is primarily outdoor-lovers from the surrounding major markets within the region. These are meant to attract visitors who might be considering travel to area mountain destinations, and are designed to both capture attention while simultaneously placing the viewer—so to speak—within the scene. The movement is hoped to provide a taste of what it would be like to experience the “awe” of Boone’s natural surroundings in person. Rather than simply showing a static mountain range, we first pan across the scene asking the viewer “Got Awe? We then switch POV to show closeups of models wearing season-appropriate garb and reflective glasses or goggles. The same vista is then animated within the eyewear’s reflection to mimic the continuation of panning movement.

Contributors:

Executive Director, Explore Boone: Wright Tilley Director of Social Media and PR, Explore Boone: Emily Neeley Director of Tourism Outreach, Explore Boone: Hope Thingelstad Senior Vice President, Miles Partnership: Ryan Thompson Account Director, Miles Partnership: Ileana Frascone Account Supervisor, Miles Partnership: Vince Tatarian VP of Brand, Miles Partnership: Jordan Wollman Brand Strategist, Miles Partnership: Jeff Wollman Associate Art Director, Miles Partnership: Taryn Parker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

