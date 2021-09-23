Explore Boone Announces App State Running Back Camerun Peoples will be their New Brand Ambassador for this Year’s Football Season

The Boone & Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities (Explore Boone) are excited to announce that Appalachian State Running Back, Camerun Peoples, will serve as a brand ambassador for Explore Boone during the 2021 football season.

Camerun is no stranger to App State football fans. Last season he rushed for a total of 1,124 yards, securing the number one spot in the Sun Belt Conference and number ten nationally. He went on to become the MVP of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, with 317 yards and five touchdowns. That performance broke the App State single-game rushing record in addition to the NCAA single bowl game rushing record. Camerun Peoples is off to a fantastic start in the 2021 season, with a 100-yard, two-touchdown performance in the season opener against East Carolina and 95 yards plus a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes. This past weekend (September 18, 2021), Camerun scored two touchdowns in the Mountaineers home opener. Stay tuned on Explore Boone’s Instagram (@exploreboone) to learn more about Camerun’s favorite local spots and football feats this season.

“We are thrilled to have Camerun Peoples as a brand ambassador for Explore Boone this season,” said Executive Director, Wright Tilley. “We just launched a new ‘Inspiring Awe Since 1849’ ad campaign, and Camerun is certainly awe-inspiring on the football field and in our community.” Camerun is equally excited about the partnership and is looking forward to welcoming App State graduates and fans back to Boone this Fall. He says, “Boone has become my second home! I cannot wait to share some of Boone’s best attractions. From App State fans and beyond, Boone is a must for anyone looking to visit North Carolina.”

The relationship with Camerun began as a collaborative effort between Explore Boone’s agency of records, Miles Partnership and The Sports & Entertainment Group, who represents Camerun Peoples on NIL-related matters. “We saw an opportunity to take advantage of the recent changes to NIL laws to establish a unique partnership between a destination marketing organization and a college athlete that is, to my knowledge, a first within the travel and tourism industry,” said Senior Vice President at Miles Partnership, Ryan Thompson.

“Working closely with Explore Boone and The Sports & Entertainment Group team, we identified a top athlete that has strong ties to the local community and reflects the destination’s brand values, and we are excited to collaborate with Camerun to create authentic content that will increase awareness of Boone and drive increased economic impact.”

The Boone & Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities (Explore Boone) are responsible for promoting Boone and Watauga County, with the goal of encouraging visitors from outside the area to visit this popular mountain destination for their next trip. They are funded 100% by the occupancy tax on lodging that is paid by visitors to the area. In addition to marketing and advertising, the tourism development authorities are allowed to spend up to one third of their revenue on tourism related infrastructure projects. This includes local projects like the Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park, the Middle Fork Greenway, river accesses at Guy Ford Road, Pine Run Road and Watauga Gorge.

For more information, visit exploreboone.com and find Explore Boone on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

