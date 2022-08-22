Evenlight Eagles and Beth Shuford Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through August 28

Two artists share Edgewood Cottage from August 22 to August 28: Evenlight Eagles, a leather artisan, and Beth Shuford, who works in glass.

Evenlight Eagles’s piece

Evenlight Eagle’s work is handcrafted in the spirit of connecting to and caring for the earth. She often uses leathers with positive social and environmental attributes, including repurposed and low chemical leathers, as well as free-range leathers from animals that were legally hunted and used for their meat. A portion of all sales supports wildlife conservation groups. From journals to bracelets to bags and beyond, Evenlight offers items of impeccable craftsmanship you can take into your everyday life or use to pass to the next generation. ​Come meet Evenlight and enjoy her works at Edgewood Cottage from August 22 through August 28.​ www.primaveraleathers.com

Beth Shuford’s piece

While Beth Shuford’s love of stained glass began over 30 years ago, she continues to be inspired by how external light can totally change glass art, depending on how sunny or cloudy the day may be. Primarily a commissioned artist, Beth enjoys the planning and execution of the commissions that clients bring. Come see Beth’s work and consider a commission of your own, all at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from August 22 through August 28.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

