Eric Eller resigns from Watauga County Board of Elections to pursue District Court Bench

Written by: Sam Garrett

Boone, NC – Boone attorney and chairman of the Watauga County Board of Elections communicated his resignation to Sam Hayes, Chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections. According to his resignation letter Eller stated, “it is my intention to seek election to the District Court bench in the 35th Judicial District, and this necessitates my resignation from the Board of Elections.” The resignation is effective immediately as Eller intends to officially announce his candidacy and campaign soon after he officially files.

Eller has been a member of the board since 2018. He noted two monumental challenges during his tenure in his letter, “I have enjoyed my years on the Board and I am very proud of the work we have done, especially in light of the unprecedented challenges we faced during the 2020 and 2024 elections (the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Helene, respectively).”