Ensemble Stage’s Summer Saturday Theatre for Kids Series Presents “Princess and the Pea” on June 26 at 11 a.m.

As part of their Summer Saturday Theatre for Kids Series, Ensemble Stage’s “Princess and the Pea” will premiere this Saturday, June 26 in the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School at 11 a.m.

The performance acts as a little taste of live theatre in the High Country that is kid oriented and family friendly.

“Princess and the Pea” by Rebecca L. Byars and Lane Riosley is a cleverly adapted version of the Hans Christian Anderson fairy-tale that engages the audience and brings them into the show in a fun, interactive way.

The story tells of a prince who wants to marry a princess, but is having difficulty finding a suitable wife. Something is always wrong with those he meets, and he cannot be certain they are real princesses because they have bad table manners or they are not his type. When a woman shows up claiming to be a princess, the queen tests the woman by placing a pea in a bed covered by 20 mattresses and having her sleep on it to see if the woman will feel the pea. Only a real princess would be so delicate that she would notice a small pea, and if she does, the woman will be allowed to marry the prince.

In this particular show, four actors portray over a dozen characters and change roles with quick speed that audience members can’t help but have fun.

The approximate length of the show is 40 minutes, and tickets are $6.00 (plus tax) per person.

For the safety of staff and guests, social distancing measures will be followed, and hand sanitizer will be available. In addition, masks are required to be worn at all times.

Ensemble Stage is doing everything they can to make the show healthy, safe and fun for everyone, so they ask attendees to please be patient and respectful to the staff, volunteers, actors and fellow audience members.

For those interested in attending and would like to reserve a space, call (828) 414-1844 or visit http://www.ensemblestage.com/index.html for more information.

