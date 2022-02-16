Empty Bowls is Back Celebrating Its 20th Year; To Be Held March 19 at Watauga High School

Empty Bowls is celebrating 20 years of gathering to support our community.

Our community’s Empty Bowls is back and ready to celebrate! This beloved event has returned for the twentieth year and though it is slightly scaled back, some traditional aspects have returned for community members to enjoy.

“We are so excited for 20 years of bringing the community together to help our neighbors in need and what better way to do that than by celebrating our local artisans and restaurants, community advocates, and the power of supporting each other” Executive Director, Elizabeth Young stated.

Empty Bowls is an event held throughout the world to combat hunger, and students at Watauga High School held their first fundraiser over 20 years ago to raise funding and awareness for people with food insecurity in our community.

“Annually, we have had generous potters, artists, restaurants, businesses, community groups and volunteers provide the resources to support our local Hunger and Health Coalition.” Over the past 19 years, together we have raised over $100,000, explains Dacia Treathwey, Visual Arts Teacher for Watauga High School.

“It’s wonderful to see so many different parts of the community come together. The arts, local businesses, and non-profits. We all have been through so much the past two years and to see these agencies band together to make a difference for our community-it’s quite special” said Young.

The event will be held at Watauga High School on March 19th. Doors open at 4:30 pm and will close at 6pm. For a $20 ticket, visitors can pick out a handmade bowl and bid on silent auction items. Then they can take a dessert to go and a voucher for soup at a restaurant to visit during the day of the event or a later time.

All proceeds go directly to our local Hunger & Health Coalition to aid their mission in food security for our High Country Community.

Tickets can be purchased on site the day of the event or on the Hunger and Health Coalition’s website under the event tab.

For information on bowl and silent auction donations/drop offs and questions about the event contact [email protected]

