Elk Knob Trails, Past and Future: Join Ranger-Led Hike on May 7

TODD, NC – Friends of the Blue Ridge invites outdoor enthusiasts to a unique hiking adventure, “Elk Knob Trails Past and Future,” at Elk Knob State Park on Wednesday, May 7th. This guided excursion will be led by NC State Park Ranger Marissa Mabe. As participants trek to the summit, Ranger Mabe will share the rich history of the park and the surrounding mountains. Hikers will also learn to identify the flora and fauna that call the Elk Knob area home, highlighting the ecological significance of this high-elevation landscape.

In addition to exploring existing paths, the event will feature an educational discussion regarding the future of the park’s trail system. Highlights include an introduction to the Northern Peaks Trail, an ambitious project that will eventually connect downtown Boone to West Jefferson by crossing the Amphibolite Mountains.

Event Details:

● What: Elk Knob Trails Past and Future

Elk Knob Trails Past and Future ● When: May 7th at 10:00 a.m.

May 7th at 10:00 a.m. ● Where: Elk Knob State Park

Elk Knob State Park ● Cost: Free To ensure an intimate and educational experience, the group size is strictly limited to 15 participants.To secure a spot, visit www.blueridgefriends.org/hcregistration

Elk Knob State Park information: www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/elk-knob-state-park