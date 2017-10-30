Ramer Named Senior Director of Public Relations of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Published Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11:17 am

Elise Ramer has joined Premier Sotheby’s International Realty as the company’s senior director of public relations. Ramer’s public relations career spans over fifteen years with experience including luxury brands, residential and commercial real estate, and consumer products.

“Elise’s strategic public relations background and strong media relationships developed over many years will be an important asset to our company,” said Nicky Lutgert, Vice President of Marketing for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Her work going forward will ensure the outstanding work of our professional team and global brand receives the level of public recognition deserved.”

Ramer will manage the public relations department and oversee the daily public relations activities for Premier Sotheby’s 40 locations and over 1,000 associates throughout Florida and North Carolina. Previously, Ramer was the senior public relations specialist with a national firm where she oversaw public relations efforts for over 47,000.

“Finding publicity opportunities for luxury real estate associates, their newsworthy listings and company leadership is what I do best,” said Ramer. “The opportunity to manage and support a new team is very exciting and I know I can provide value and high visibility to the associates and leadership of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.”

Ramer, 36, is a past president of the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) and currently serves as their chair of Image Awards. She was named to the 40 Under 40 list by the Business Observer in 2016 and received two Golden Image awards and a Grand All Image award from FPRA. In addition, Ramer is a graduate of Leadership Sarasota, class of 2010, a past chair of the Sarasota Young Professionals Group and has served on the board for P.A.C.E in Manatee.

Ramer’s credentials include a B.A. in creative writing from Florida State University and an M.B.A from Webster University.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty:

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,000 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. In 2017, the annual REAL Trends 500 survey ranked the firm number 35 in its survey of the top U.S. residential sellers by volume, the highest ranking for a Florida-based brokerage. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Comments

comments