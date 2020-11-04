Unofficial 2020 Election Results: All Precincts Reporting

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 9:00 pm

The High Country Press will be continually updating the election results for Watauga County as we receive info from each precinct throughout the night.

The final precinct reported at 9:16 p.m.

Precinct workers began showing up with results not long after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. and it appears that everything went off without a hitch.

“We have been overjoyed at the number of volunteers we have had,” said Matt Walpole, one of the board members for the Watauga County Board of Elections.

As always, these results are unofficial and will remain so until the county canvas is complete.

President and Vice President of the United States

Note: These are only the Watauga County results and do not determine the winner.

TOTAL Donald J. Trump Michael R. Pence Republican 14,332 Joseph R. Biden Kamala D. Harris Democrat 16,925 Don Blankenship William Mohr Constitution 41 Howie Hawkins Angela Walker Green 96 Jo Jorgensen Jeremy (Spike) Cohen Libertarian 377

District Results:

Donald J. Trump: 45.1%

Joseph R. Biden: 53.3%

Don Blankenship: 0.13%

Howie Hawkins: 0.3%

Jo Jorgensen: 1.2%

US Senate

Thom Tillis (R) Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian) Cal Cunningham (D) Kevin E. Hayes (Constitution) TOTAL 14,087 1,117 16,020 321

District Results:

Thom Tillis: 44.5%

Shannon W. Bray: 3.5%

Cal Cunningham: 51.0%

Kevin E. Hayes: 1.0%

US House of Representatives District 5

David Wilson Brown (D) Virginia Foxx (R) Jeff Gregory (Constitution) TOTAL 16,198 14,559 578

District Results:

David Wilson Brown: 52.0%

Virginia Foxx: 46.3%

Jeff Gregory: 1.8%

NC Governor

Al Pisano (Constitution) Roy Cooper (D) Steven J. DiFiore (Libertarian) Dan Forest (R) TOTAL 120 17,442 470 13,676

District Results:

Al Pisano: 0.4%

Roy Cooper: 55.2%

Steven J. DiFiore: 1.5%

Dan Forest: 43.0%

NC Lieutenant Governor

Mark Robinson (R) Yvonne Lewis Holley (D) TOTAL 14,725 16,244

District Results:

Mark Robinson: 47.4%

Yvonne Lewis Holley: 52.6%

NC Attorney General

Jim O’Neill (R) Josh Stein (D) TOTAL 14,181 16,748

District Results:

Jim O’Neill: 45.7%

Josh Stein: 54.3%

NC Auditor

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (R) Beth A. Wood (D) TOTAL 13,896 16,529

District Results:

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street:

Beth A. Wood:

NC Commissioner of Agriculture

Steve Troxler (R) Jenna Wadsworth (D) TOTAL 15,148 15,446

District Results:

Steve Troxler:

Jenna Wadsworth:

NC Commissioner of Insurance

Mike Causey (R) Wayne Goodwin (D) TOTAL 14,601 15,815

District Results:

Mike Causey:

Wayne Goodwin:

NC Commissioner of Labor

Josh Dobson (R) Jessica Holmes (D) TOTAL 14,335 16,090

District Results:

Josh Dobson:

Jessica Holmes:

NC Secretary of State

E.C. Sykes (R) Elaine Marshall (D) TOTAL 13,752 16,857

District Results:

E.C. Sykes:

Elaine Marshall:

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction

Catherine Truitt (R) Jen Mangrum (D) TOTAL 14,252 16,157

District Results:

Catherine Truitt:

Jen Mangrum:

NC Treasurer

Ronnie Chatterji (D) Dale R. Folwell (R) TOTAL 15,369 14,906

District Results:

Ronnie Chatterji:

Dale R. Folwell:

NC State Senate District 45

Jeanne Supin (D) Deanna Ballard (R) TOTAL 15,565 14,828

District Results:

Jeanne Supin:

Deanna Ballard:

NC House of Representatives District 93

Ray Pickett (R) Ray Russell (D) TOTAL 13,909 16,805

District Results:

Ray Pickett:

Ray Russell:

Board of Commissioners District 1

Carrington Pertallion (D) Todd S. Castle (R) TOTAL 15,807 14,431

District Results:

Carrington Pertallion:

Todd S. Castle:

Board of Commissioners District 2

John Welch (D) TOTAL 20,456

District Results:

John Welch:

Board of Commissioners District 5

Charlie Wallin (D) Bart Keller (R) TOTAL 16,087 14,069

District Results:

Charlie Wallin:

Bart Keller:

Register of Deeds

Amy Jones Shook (R) TOTAL 22,501

District Results:

Amy Jones Shook:

Board of Education

Marshall Ashcraft Steve Combs Jason K. Cornett Ronald (Ronny) Holste TOTAL 13,899 14,926 14,894 13,634

District Results:

Marshall Ashcraft:

Steve Combs:

Jason K. Cornett:

Ronald (Ronny) Holste:

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Todd Combs TOTAL 20,717

District Results:

Todd Combs: