Unofficial 2020 Election Results: All Precincts Reporting

The High Country Press will be continually updating the election results for Watauga County as we receive info from each precinct throughout the night.
The final precinct reported at 9:16 p.m.
Precinct workers began showing up with results not long after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. and it appears that everything went off without a hitch.
“We have been overjoyed at the number of volunteers we have had,” said Matt Walpole, one of the board members for the Watauga County Board of Elections.
As always, these results are unofficial and will remain so until the county canvas is complete.
President and Vice President of the United States
Note: These are only the Watauga County results and do not determine the winner.
|TOTAL
|
Donald J. Trump
Michael R. Pence
Republican
|14,332
|
Joseph R. Biden
Kamala D. Harris
Democrat
|16,925
|
Don Blankenship
William Mohr
Constitution
|41
|
Howie Hawkins
Angela Walker
Green
|
96
|
Jo Jorgensen
Jeremy (Spike) Cohen
Libertarian
|377
District Results:
- Donald J. Trump: 45.1%
- Joseph R. Biden: 53.3%
- Don Blankenship: 0.13%
- Howie Hawkins: 0.3%
- Jo Jorgensen: 1.2%
US Senate
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Thom Tillis (R)
|Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian)
|Cal Cunningham (D)
|Kevin E. Hayes (Constitution)
|TOTAL
|14,087
|1,117
|16,020
|321
District Results:
- Thom Tillis: 44.5%
- Shannon W. Bray: 3.5%
- Cal Cunningham: 51.0%
- Kevin E. Hayes: 1.0%
US House of Representatives District 5
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|David Wilson Brown (D)
|Virginia Foxx (R)
|Jeff Gregory (Constitution)
|TOTAL
|16,198
|14,559
|578
District Results:
- David Wilson Brown: 52.0%
- Virginia Foxx: 46.3%
- Jeff Gregory: 1.8%
NC Governor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Al Pisano (Constitution)
|Roy Cooper (D)
|Steven J. DiFiore (Libertarian)
|Dan Forest (R)
|TOTAL
|120
|17,442
|470
|13,676
District Results:
- Al Pisano: 0.4%
- Roy Cooper: 55.2%
- Steven J. DiFiore: 1.5%
- Dan Forest: 43.0%
NC Lieutenant Governor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Mark Robinson (R)
|Yvonne Lewis Holley (D)
|TOTAL
|14,725
|16,244
District Results:
- Mark Robinson: 47.4%
- Yvonne Lewis Holley: 52.6%
NC Attorney General
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Jim O’Neill (R)
|Josh Stein (D)
|TOTAL
|14,181
|16,748
District Results:
- Jim O’Neill: 45.7%
- Josh Stein: 54.3%
NC Auditor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (R)
|Beth A. Wood (D)
|TOTAL
|13,896
|16,529
District Results:
- Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street:
- Beth A. Wood:
NC Commissioner of Agriculture
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Steve Troxler (R)
|Jenna Wadsworth (D)
|TOTAL
|15,148
|15,446
District Results:
- Steve Troxler:
- Jenna Wadsworth:
NC Commissioner of Insurance
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Mike Causey (R)
|Wayne Goodwin (D)
|TOTAL
|14,601
|15,815
District Results:
- Mike Causey:
- Wayne Goodwin:
NC Commissioner of Labor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Josh Dobson (R)
|Jessica Holmes (D)
|TOTAL
|14,335
|16,090
District Results:
- Josh Dobson:
- Jessica Holmes:
NC Secretary of State
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|E.C. Sykes (R)
|Elaine Marshall (D)
|TOTAL
|13,752
|16,857
District Results:
- E.C. Sykes:
- Elaine Marshall:
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Catherine Truitt (R)
|Jen Mangrum (D)
|TOTAL
|14,252
|16,157
District Results:
- Catherine Truitt:
- Jen Mangrum:
NC Treasurer
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Ronnie Chatterji (D)
|Dale R. Folwell (R)
|TOTAL
|15,369
|14,906
District Results:
- Ronnie Chatterji:
- Dale R. Folwell:
NC State Senate District 45
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Jeanne Supin (D)
|Deanna Ballard (R)
|TOTAL
|15,565
|14,828
District Results:
- Jeanne Supin:
- Deanna Ballard:
NC House of Representatives District 93
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Ray Pickett (R)
|Ray Russell (D)
|TOTAL
|13,909
|16,805
District Results:
- Ray Pickett:
- Ray Russell:
Board of Commissioners District 1
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Carrington Pertallion (D)
|Todd S. Castle (R)
|TOTAL
|15,807
|14,431
District Results:
- Carrington Pertallion:
- Todd S. Castle:
Board of Commissioners District 2
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|John Welch (D)
|TOTAL
|20,456
District Results:
- John Welch:
Board of Commissioners District 5
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Charlie Wallin (D)
|Bart Keller (R)
|TOTAL
|16,087
|14,069
District Results:
- Charlie Wallin:
- Bart Keller:
Register of Deeds
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Amy Jones Shook (R)
|TOTAL
|22,501
District Results:
- Amy Jones Shook:
Board of Education
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Marshall Ashcraft
|Steve Combs
|Jason K. Cornett
|Ronald (Ronny) Holste
|TOTAL
|13,899
|14,926
|14,894
|13,634
District Results:
- Marshall Ashcraft:
- Steve Combs:
- Jason K. Cornett:
- Ronald (Ronny) Holste:
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Note: These are only Watauga results and do not determine the winner.
|Todd Combs
|TOTAL
|20,717
District Results:
- Todd Combs: