Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock to Open Doors to Artists in Residence Program on Memorial Day Weekend

Visiting Blowing Rock this summer? Stop by Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, the circa 1890 home and studio of renowned American artist Elliott Daingerfield. On Memorial Day weekend, the doors of the Cottage will swing open to welcome visitors to a series of free weekly art shows featuring the works of 25 juried High Country artists. Come meet the artists and enjoy their works, to include photography, painting, pottery, fiber art, wood furniture, glass, ceramic, and leather. Art for virtually every interest and budget!

This free weekly program runs from May 28th through September 11, 10 to 5 daily. See https://www.artistsatedgewood.org/2022-schedule for detailed information about each artist and his/her media.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

Courtesy of Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage.

