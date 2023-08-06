Edgewood Cottage Features David Nelson Collins as Artist in Residence This Week Through August 13

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? We sure hope you’ll drop by Edgewood Cottage to enjoy the work of David Nelson Collins, acrylics in studio and en plein air, from August 7 through August 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In fact, if you can’t make it during the day, please join David for wine and hors d’oeuvres at his free artist’s reception on Thursday night, August 10, 5-7 p.m.

David Collins is a self-taught artist and art teacher born in Sebring, Ohio. David contracted polio as a young child and passed time drawing, coloring, constructing, and painting with watercolor. As an adult, David was able to move forward with his passion for creating art and successfully operated an art studio in Lakeland, Florida. In addition to street art in Lakeland, David offers en plein air landscapes and studio acrylics.

Come meet David from August 7 through August 13 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

DavidNelsonCollins.com

For a full schedule of artists at Edgewood this summer, please see artistsatedgewood.org

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

